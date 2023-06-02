Tarbert football tournament returns
Tarbert’s football tournament in memory of former village footballer, the late Duncan MacDougall, returns for its second edition later this month.
The memorial competition, started in tribute to the popular village figure and Tarbert AFC stalwart, and designed to raise money for seafarers’ charity The Fishermen’s Mission, takes place on Saturday June 24.
With a healthy level of interest already for the seven-a-side tournament at Cil Andreis in the village – including the returning champions ‘Camertoon’ – organiser Jonathan ‘Jo-Jo’ Scott is inviting any more would-be teams to contact him to take part.
Jo-Jo said: “We are still looking for entries for what was a fantastic fundraiser in Duncan’s memory last year.
“Anyone interested can contact me on 07501 536319 or email scott989@btinternet.com.”