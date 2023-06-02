Tarbert are West Argyll bowls champs

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert Bowling Club secured victory in the West Argyll Bowling League last Saturday after notching the one victory in four they needed to take the title.

Lochgilphead Bowling club, meanwhile, won three of the four games they competed in, making their club the team of the day, at the meeting hosted by Ardrishaig BC.

A spokesperson for one of the competitors, Lochgilphead BC, told the Advertiser: “This was quite an achievement for us giving we have been struggling to get enough players for the competition overall.”

“With Tarbert winning one tie to take first prize, Oban BC finished second, with Lochgilphead BC in third and Ardrishaig BC fourth.

“Unfortunately Ardrishaig were only able to field one team on the opening day, but did play a wonderful host on the day.”

The next competitions in the region are the West Argyll finals on Saturday June 10, and the ladies West Argyll finals on June 17, being held in Ardrishaig.