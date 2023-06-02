Police Files – June 2 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Protection of workers act

At 8.30 am on Sunday May 21, at Tesco, Paterson Street, Lochgilphead, it was reported to police that a woman allegedly was abusive to a staff member at the location, swearing at them repeatedly. Following investigation a 30-year-old woman has been charged with the offence detailed and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Resisting arrest

Police on patrol at 12.05 am on Monday May 22, outside of Tigh Na Craig Flats, Ardrishaig, have encountered two males arguing. when they tried to stop the disturbance, one male has allegedly continued to shout and swear. He was then searched under Misuse of Drugs Act powers and found to be in possession of 0.75 grams of cocaine. The 39-year-old was arrested, but allegedly resisted the efforts of officers to place him in handcuffs. The man was charged and released on an undertaking to later appear before court.

Driving offences

Officers on patrol at 1.45am on Monday May 22 in Lorne Street, Lochgilphead, allegedly witnessed a vehicle wheel spin across the Argyll Street crossroad, leading to officers illuminating their vehicle lights to make the vehicle stop. Initially the 19-year-old driver refused to pull over, but after a short period of time complied with the police request. After a roadside screening the driver was found to have excess alcohol on his breath. He was subsequently taken to Lochgilphead Station where samples were secured. Further checks confirmed that the vehicle had no valid insurance in place. The teenager was charged and released on undertaking.