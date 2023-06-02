Mid Argyll’s rugby rovers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead High School’s rugby side took part in the first Dalriada Schools 7s tournament in Oban on Wednesday May 17.

The event had been planned to be held on Mull to coincide with the Mull 7s tournament but due to ferry disruption the event was moved to Oban.

Lochgilphead High entered a team into both sections with the regular girls from S1 and S2, who train every week, and a new boys’ team with only three having trained consistently this year.

That did not hamper the boys, though, as they quickly got to grips with the day, scoring try after try,.

They finished the day with just one defeat and were third overtall in their first outing as a team.

The girls played their usual style of passing rugby, opening up channels and running in some fantastic tries throughout the day.

The girls finished a fantastic second in the table for what turned into a really successful day for schools rugby in Mid Argyll.

Sunday May 21 then saw the Mid Argyll Minis travel to Taynuilt for the Etive Vikings-run event.