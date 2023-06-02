Councillors column – Friday June 02 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands

From every corner of my council ward and across Argyll and Bute I have been contacted by concerned farmers and crofters with regard to the proposed expansion of national parks in Scotland.

There are worries from my constituents who work in farming that national parks do not bring additional benefits over and above existing policies and legislation, that so-called environmental policies will be prioritised over local farming businesses, and that national park status stifles growth, innovation, and development.

The Scottish Government, which has already destroyed its reputation in our coastal communities with its devastating HPMAs proposals, now seems determined to treat our farmers with the same disregard and betrayal as they have with our fishermen.

The majority of farmers and crofters are against the creation of a new national park here in Argyll and Bute.

Ahead of this latest consultation, in which communities are asked to express an interest, I will continue to call for independent evidence of the value that existing parks bring to farmers and the local community in general.

It seems like rural Scotland’s economy and culture are under attack from all sides with the damaging HPMA proposals, the bottle deposit return disaster, the hare-brained proposed ban on promotion of alcohol, and now this national park bùrach.

My family, friends and constituents work in farming and crofting and I will never sell them out.

I will always stand up for our rural economy and culture.