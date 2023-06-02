Concerns over ‘fly-tipping’ in Ardrishaig

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Crab shells and plastic buckets have been dumped on the shore at Ardrishaig in what appears to be an incident of fly-tipping.

The eyesore was flagged up to the Advertiser by readers who spotted the empty shells and buckets on the shore near to the village’s boatyard slipway.

Photos appear to show dozens of empty crab shells, and several plastic buckets but no-one has taken responsibility for them or for their removal.

When contacted the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) could only provide advice on what to do if a member of the public spots a suspected fly-tipping incident.

A spokesperson said: “If a person suspects someone has dumped something into the sea from the shore they should record as much information as possible about the incident (who, what, when, where, and registration numbers of vehicles if witnessed) and they should share this information with one of the relevant authorities such as the local authority, SEPA or Marine Scotland.

“Partners are likely to share information before deciding on the appropriate action to take and identifying a lead.

“Where SEPA is notified of an incident, we may attend to inspect the location.

“Incidents are triaged with regards to their impact or potential impact on the environment.

“SEPA are not equipped to instigate clean-ups but would seek to liaise and work with partners and landowners where an offender cannot be identified, if measures were required to be implemented to mitigate any significant adverse environmental impacts.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: “Fly-tipping is unacceptable behaviour and shows lack of thought and consideration to others.

“Please help us by reporting fly-tipping via the council website.

“The fixed penalty notice for fly-tipping is £200.

“If it is not paid, prosecution could result in a fine of up to £40,000.

“We all have to play a part in keeping our communities free of rubbish by using the many waste and recycling facilities we have in Argyll and Bute.”