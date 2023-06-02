All smiles as clan MacLachlan gathers

Castle Lachlan in Cowal was the site of a clan gathering for MacLachlans from across the globe last month.

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Already a subscriber?
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
Subscribe Now

Castle Lachlan in Cowal hosted a clan gathering of MacLachlans from at least three continents across the weekend of May 12-14. And as the clan’s motto ‘Fortis et Fidus’ suggests, the bond with the clan’s Argyll seat remains strong and faithful for many MacLachlans overseas, as visitors to the baronial-style 18th century venue came from as far away as Australia and New Zealand, as well as a substantial number from the United States, as well as the usual UK-based contingent. A spokesperson for the gathering said: “The weekend was enjoyed by everyone, in particular the ceilidh held in the newly-refurbished barn, formerly known as the Badminton Hall.” Photograph: David Fides. NO_A22clanmaclachlan01_23 clan-maclachlan