All smiles as clan MacLachlan gathers
Castle Lachlan in Cowal hosted a clan gathering of MacLachlans from at least three continents across the weekend of May 12-14. And as the clan’s motto ‘Fortis et Fidus’ suggests, the bond with the clan’s Argyll seat remains strong and faithful for many MacLachlans overseas, as visitors to the baronial-style 18th century venue came from as far away as Australia and New Zealand, as well as a substantial number from the United States, as well as the usual UK-based contingent. A spokesperson for the gathering said: “The weekend was enjoyed by everyone, in particular the ceilidh held in the newly-refurbished barn, formerly known as the Badminton Hall.” Photograph: David Fides. NO_A22clanmaclachlan01_23 clan-maclachlan