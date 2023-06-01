Scottish Series rolls into Tarbert

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

When it comes to putting on a strong community show it is normally plain sailing for Tarbert.

And so it proved again last Saturday when wave after wave of fun activities kept families entertained at the village marina, as part of the Scottish Series yacht racing weekend.

With 97 boats preparing to drift back into the harbour after a hard day’s racing from the Ayrshire port of Largs, bringing a combined hundreds of crew with them, those onshore got to relax to the sound of live music, let their youngsters try their hand – and foot – at activities, from radio sailing with Mid Argyll Radio Sailing Club, to keepy-uppy and ‘beat the goalie’, as well as face painting from Clachan’s Lori Suilven, also well known for her performances putting the ‘fun’ into funky chicken.

Connor MacRae was the under-16 keepy-uppy champion with 47 and Tarbert AFC’s own Finn Scott’s 107 beat the Advertiser reporter’s gambit of 101 to take first prize.

Matt McAllister from Campbeltown entertained the crowds with a live acoustic cover set during the afternoon from the massive marquee, which housed a bar, a Tarbert Soccer Centre raffle stall raising money for youth football in North Kintyre, and a bake sale complete with beautiful cake creations.

A healthy crowd gathered on a progressively sunnier Saturday afternoon to soak up the atmosphere, with Campbeltown Brass having opened proceedings, playing an hour-long slot culminating in an uplifting rendition of Runrig classic Loch Lomond.

Tarbert Soccer Centre received a further boost through the Co-op Communities Fund, with the village supermarket’s manager Derek Guy gifting £150 to their work promoting ‘The Beautiful Game’ in Tarbert.

Meanwhile, closer to the pontoons, Inveraray model boat maker John McNulty attracted a healthy wave of passers-by after he brought his superb scale model of the MV Waverley to North Kintyre.

He even managed to get his lockdown creation to produce ‘steam’, with narration from the actual Waverley’s purser.

Jamie McGarry, regatta chairperson, told the Advertiser last Saturday: “The Scottish Series in Tarbert is a cornerstone of the Clyde cruising calendar.

“The village puts on a magnificent display and shows tremendous support for the event.

“Tarbert Enterprise, Tarbert Harbour Authority, Tarbert Sailing Club are instrumental in the whole event taking shape.

“Hundreds of crew members will be visiting Tarbert and that can only be healthy for the local economy.”

Campbeltown Brass in action at the Scottish Series host event in Tarbert last Saturday afternoon. A1_A22scotseries01_23 ctown-brass

Tracy MacFarlane and Catherine Mair kept a keen eye on the keepy-uppy competition. A1_A22scotseries02_23 keepy-uppy

Derek Guy, far right, of Tarbert Co-op presents Lynn MacKinnon, back row middle, and some of the youngsters from Tarbert SC with a cheque for £150. A1_A22scotseries03_23 coop-fund-cheque

The hard-working bar staff across the weekend, from left: Rachel Edwards, Louise Campbell, Fiona Ashford, George MacIndeor, Ania Surma and Agata Koza. A1_A22scotseries04_23 marina-bar-staff

From left, Connor MacRae, Robert Hawthorn and Macey Fair try the keepy-uppy competition. A1_A22scotseries05_23 keepy-uppy

Kintyre author Angus Martin at the marina with granddaughter Eilidh, who is from Tarbert. A1_A22scotseries06_23 eilidh-angus

Helena McAllister, left, painting Lacey Shaw’s face on Saturday. A1_A22scotseries07_23 face-painting

Elaine Dunlop from Cairnbaan took part in a spot of radio sailing with Mid Argyll Radio Sailing Club. A1_A22scotseries08_23 elaine-dunlop-sailing

Elaine Dunlop and husband Alistair with remote controls for radio sailing minuscule yachts in the harbour. A1_A22scottishseries14_23 Elaine-Alistair-Dunlop

Aaron Harding, a keen sailor with the Toppers in Tarbert, tried radio sailing. A1_A22scotseries09_23 aaron-harding-sailing

Matt McAllister entertaining the crowds last Saturday afternoon. A1_A22scotseries10_23 matt-mcallister-tarbert

Fergus Gillanders, right, points out some of the features of the MV Waverley scale model, built by John McNulty of Inveraray. A1_A22scotseries11_23 fergus-gillanders-waverley

John McNulty operating some of the controls on his Waverley model. A1_A22scotseries12_23 john-mcnulty-waverley

John produced ‘steam’ out of the ship’s funnels. A1_A22scotseries13_23 john-mcnulty-waverley