Putting children’s rights first on Jura

Jura’s Small Isles Primary school has been working hard to promote children’s rights and to mark its efforts it has just received a prestigious UNICEF award.

Parents, staff and pupils have been involved every step of the way to be rewarded with the Silver Rights Respecting Schools Award.

Pupils have also been learning about their place as global citizens through fundraising initiatives, and have helped raised money for a community in Nigeria to build their own basic toilet, access clean water and learn about hygiene as part of Toilet Twinning – an international project that helps save thousands of lives each year.

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education Councillor Yvonne McNeilly said: “The aim of the Rights Respecting Schools Award is to create safe and inspiring places for children and young people to learn, where they are respected, their talents are nurtured and they are able to thrive.

“It is based on principles of equality, dignity, respect, non-discrimination and participation – all things that are a vital part of our education strategy and that help our children and young people to realise their potential.

“Small Isles Primary is yet another triumph in our aspiration to become a Rights Respecting Education Service.

“The school has worked exceptionally hard to achieve this award.

“They have come up with some great initiatives along the way, all of which place children’s rights at their core, and everyone involved should be very proud.”