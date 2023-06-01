Friendly reminders for festival’s start

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

FyneFest is facing a fine weekend of weather for its four-day family fun festival which kicks off this evening (Thursday June 1) in Glen Fyne.

Organised by the folk behind the Fyne Ales brewery based in the glen, off the A83 at Cairndow, they have a fabulous line-up of musicians, DJs, events and activities – and of course more than 150 different beers of all tastes – to keep people entertained until Sunday (June 4).

With everything from bingo to ceilidhs, face painting to brewery tours, charity runs to malt master classes and yoga to a walking bar there will be something for everyone and all with a backdrop of music covering genres from Scottish traditional to jazz, soul, country, covers, indie, reggae, psychedelic and more.

With camping on site, as well as day tickets and special rates for locals, Glen Fyne will be a busy place.

Organisers have reminded those attending to have their tickets available in advance: “Reception in the glen can be patchy, so we recommend printing off your tickets, or for a more eco-friendly option, saving them to your phone for easy access.”