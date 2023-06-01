Five-star Star reach league cup final

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A five-goal show from Lochgilphead Red Star last Saturday helped them advance to the SAFL league cup final.

A brace from Ciaran McPhie, a blockbuster goal from Aaron Moore – scoring from his own half – Joseph Harper and Craig Millar, saw Star through to the Jimmy Marshall Cup final after a pulsating game, played at Arthurlie FC’s Dunterlie Park in Barrhead.

Star join Argyll sides Oban Saints (2013, ’14 and ’16) and Campbeltown Pupils (2004) in reaching the SAFL’s showpiece final.

The RJD Brickwork-sponsored side will play Port Glasgow AFC in the final, to be played at New Western Park, the home of WoSFL side Renfrew FC, this Sunday June 4.

Manager Colin Weir said: “It was a brilliant result and performance from the team to come from behind twice to lead at half time and the boys showed excellent maturity in the second half to control the game and ultimately run out comfortable winners, there were some excellent team goals but Aaron Moore’s effort from 60 yards to give us the lead at half time will be remembered for a long time!

“The players would like to thank everyone who came to support us on Saturday and hope to have a similar backing for another tough match in the final against Port Glasgow on Sunday.”

Kick off is 3pm.