Drum major Liam enjoys Canada contest

Inveraray and District Pipe Band drum major Liam Renton felt the thousands of miles – and eight time zones – were all worth it last week as he secured third place in an historic highland games’ invitational contest.

Campbeltown man Liam, who represents Inveraray and District PB, sealed third spot for his individual display at the Victoria Highland Games, on Vancouver Island, in the Canadian province of British Columbia – considered the oldest games in North America – in the event’s 160th year.

The 30-year old, one of a select group invited based on previous championship title wins, including British and European crowns, was happy to come away with third amongst a high-quality field – after a mammoth journey back and forth to the Pacific Ocean island for only a four-day visit.

Liam said: “I really enjoyed the games. There was a friendly and welcoming feel to it from start to finish. Victoria’s games are bigger in scale than most in Scotland but they retain traditions that people like back home.

“The organisers have run the international invitational for the past ten years and always want to put on a high-end competition.

“I had 13 hours’ travel each way, with only a long weekend in Canada, so I have been pretty tired this week with the quick turnaround, but it is always great to be invited to these events, especially with the British Championships [scheduled for Saturday May 20] having been cancelled for this year.

“It was a really cool experience and I was pretty happy to finish third with the high standard of drum major invited.”

It was a long way to go for a ‘warm up’, but after this early season competition, Liam is looking forward to ‘throwing the stick’ in more competitions.

He added: “I hope to get to some of the minor events in the coming weeks and am looking forward to championships later in the summer.”