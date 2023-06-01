Congratulations on citizenship
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Islay restaurateur and café owner Mohammed Dabiruzzaman has celebrated his new citizenship.
Mr Dabiruzzaman is the proprietor of Bowmore’s Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant and the Cottage Café and Fish Bar.
Kintyre and the Islands ward councillor Alastair Redman, who joined him for a celebratory meal after the ceremony at Islay Service Point, said: “Congratulations on your new citizenship Mohammed and best of luck in any future endeavours.”