Bike repair kit “free and for everyone”

Cyclists, wheelchair users or people pushing buggies in Lochgilphead town and beyond can make running repairs, or simply give their tyres some air, thanks to a newly-installed repair station in Lochgilphead.

The multi-purpose kit has been put in place outside the MS Centre Argyll in the town’s Lochnell Street, thanks to a joint initiative between the charity and the Argyll and the Isles Coastal and Countryside Trust (ACT).

Jaime Joyce, ACT project officer, said: “We look to promote measures that will help to combat climate change and in doing so, show that it is in everyone’s interest.

“Active travel such as taking a bike to work rather than a car is both cheaper and cleaner.

“Cyclists tend to stop in more places on their journeys and are more likely to spend money in local shops, so there are wider benefits to promoting travelling by bike.

“The repair kit at the MS Centre has a range of tools including screwdrivers, Allen keys and a full-size pump to maintain and repair bicycles, prams and wheelchairs.

“The station is part of our work to build the infrastructure for active travel through community partnerships, and we are delighted to be working with the MS centre, as we have done on the Foodshare initiative in the past.”

Laurene Cameron, who works at the MS Centre, and who often goes to work by bike, said: “We work in partnership with ACT on a number of initiatives including Foodshare, and we are happy to see the bike repair installation here.

“It is free of charge and for any cyclist to use, as well for wheelchair and pram tyres.

“It will help those cycling in Lochgilphead or touring on bike in Mid Argyll to pump up their tyres or make basic fixes to their bikes.

“In the past cyclists, would have to go to Ardrishaig to do that, so it will be a big help to those using active travel in the area.”