Announcements – June 2, 2023

BIRTH

THOMSON – Heather and Neil are delighted to announce the safe and early arrival of Ruaridh Gavin on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

A new wee brother for Hamish and Malcolm and a new grandson for Iona and Hamish Smart and Irene and Craig Thomson.

DEATHS

CORCORAN – Margaret McCallum (nee Fletcher) in her 95th year on May 21, 2023, peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital in Lochgilphead following a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Phil Corcoran, much loved mother of Malcolm, Fiona and Andrew, dear grandmother to Alexandra, James, Iain, Declan and Emma. Funeral on Friday, June 9, at 11am at St Margaret’s RC Church, Lochgilphead, interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Black clothing optional. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Mary’s Meals.

MACDONALD – Peacefully at his home on May 29, 2023, after an illness borne bravely, Alexander (Alex) MacDonald, in his 66th year of 36 Upper Glenfyne Park, Ardrishaig. Beloved husband of Morag Ralston and much loved father of Mhairi. Respected father-in-law of Calum, and adored Grandad of Ben and Hazel. Dear son of the late Archie and Ruby MacDonald. A good neighbour, dear friend and work colleague to many. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 11.15am. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Macmillan Nurses Mid Argyll, and Marie Curie Care.

MCMILLAN – Peacefully at home, 19 Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown on May 29, 2023, George McMillan MBE in his 93rd year, formerly of Pinetrees, Princes Street Walk, Campbeltown. Dearly beloved husband of the late Ellen, much loved dad of Mary, Karen, Anne and Kevin, a loving grandpa of Jackie, Ronnie, Jason, Lisa, Jamie, Bradley, Taylor and Korri and a treasured great grandpa, brother, father-in-law, uncle and friend to many. George’s funeral will take place on Monday, June 5 at 1 pm in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow and thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.30 pm. travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the Campbeltown Parish Church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to George along our route.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

JOHNSON – James would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in the recent sad loss of his dear wife Anne. Special thanks to Anne’s family, sister Agnes and nieces Margaret and Yvonne for being with and lovingly caring for her at home in the final stages of her life, thanks also to doctors and staff at Tarbert Medical Practice, Mid Argyll Hospital, Vale of Leven Renal Unit, QEUH and Beatson Glasgow, for all the wonderful kind care and attention received. Grateful thanks also to Jim Prentice for his unfailing support and conveyance to hospital visits at short notice and to John, Andy, Kenny and Val from Red Cross. Special thanks also to Rev Robert MacLeod for his support and special services at Cardross Crematorium and Tarbert Free Church, to Stan Lupton Funeral Director for very professional services, Islay Frigate Hotel for excellent catering and to all who attended and paid their last respects at both services. A total of £1000, was raised for the Renal Unit at Vale of Leven Hospital, with thanks to all who contributed.

MCAUSLAN – Catherine Cameron (Catriona). Margaret and Dugald wish to thank family, friends and neighbours for their attendance at Catriona’s funeral, kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following their sad loss. Special thanks to the Mid Argyll Home Care team for their care over the years, Rev Robert McLeod for his kind support and funeral service, Roddy and Fiona of Donald MacDonald for their professional support and guidance and the Kilmartin Hotel for catering. The retiral collection raised £500 for Macmillan Cancer Mid Argyll.

MCCALLUM – Lorna and Alan would like to thank all family and friends for their many kind words of sympathy and support following the sad loss of Sheila. Thanks to Glenaray Ward staff, District Nurses but mostly the Mid Argyll Care at Home team, especially Romana and Caroline, for the excellent care and support they provided not only to Mum but also ourselves. Thanks to Father Phillip, Canon Kenneth McBride, Catherine Paterson and Katy Cameron for ensuring Mum received the beautiful send off she deserved. Morna for the lovely flower arrangements and to all those who attended the service and graveside. Finally, to Roddy and Fiona of Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their efficient and compassionate handling of all the funeral arrangements.

MEMORIAM

SHAW – In loving memory of Mary MacNeill, our beloved mum, granny and great-granny, who passed away May 26, 2022.

Always in our thoughts