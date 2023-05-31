Letters to the editor – June 2 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Community Ownership Fund ‘chust sublime’

Inveraray’s setting on the banks of Loch Fyne is ‘chust sublime’ – as Para Handy, canny skipper of The Vital Spark puffer, might have put it.

Sadly, the town’s pier has fallen into disrepair, closed to the public for nine years. Para, fictional creation of Inveraray author Neil Munro, would have been mortified.

The good news, though, is that an innovative UK Government scheme is lending a helping hand.

The Community Ownership Fund (COF) awarded £44,332 to Inspire Inveraray, whose vision is for the pier to become a venue for community gatherings, promenading, fishing, diving, boat trips, and business and investment opportunities.

The group wants the pier, built in 1762 and twice extended in 1806 and 1836, to be fully accessible, and open for everyone to enjoy free of charge.

Inspire Inveraray’s target was to raise £100,000 for purchase and refurbishment of the pier, and this has now been exceeded with the COF contribution, £32,000 local community funding and a further £30,000 from the Scottish Government.

I visited the pier, just down the main street from the cottage where journalist and comic genius Neil Munro was born, and saw for myself what a tremendous example of the Government’s Levelling Up agenda the project is.

The idea was conceived by locals who know best what they want for their community, and showcases again what can be achieved when Scotland’s two governments join forces.

The £150m COF is in addition to major funding streams such as the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund (LUF), also designed to empower communities to bring the projects they want to see to fruition. Earlier this year, Round Two of LUF injected £177m into ten Scottish projects, and we are committed to a third round of funding awards.

And then there’s the Community Renewal Fund (CRF), which – among multiple other projects – invested almost £408,000 in the Scottish Association for Marine Science’s Oban-based Seaweed Academy.

Following a trial of using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to transport medical supplies to selected Argyll islands, the CRF has also provided £173,000 to support the development of plans for a UAV Innovation Logistics and Training Hub in Oban.

The tales of Para Handy have made for several much-loved TV adaptations. If producers are scouting for locations for a future project they’ll soon find Inveraray has a pier – in the parlance of the crew of the Vital Spark – ‘as smert as anything on Scotland’s Western seaboard’ and I’m proud the UK Government has played a key role.

John Lamont, UK Government Minister for Scotland

Visually impaired people not considered in DRS

Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans has welcomed the delay to the bottle deposit return scheme (DRS) and is urging the Scottish Government to use this time to consider the implications it will have for visually impaired people.

Although we support environmental initiatives like the Bottle Deposit Return Scheme, we are extremely worried that the rights of visually impaired people have not been taken into consideration when the scheme has been developed.

We urge the Scottish Government to take this time to review several unacceptable accessibility issues.

For many blind and partially sighted people online food shopping is key to being able to shop independently. This is also true for many older people.

We are concerned that those unable or who find it challenging to physically go to a supermarket will not be able to participate in the return scheme and will bear a disproportionate cost on bottled items.

We are aware that new regulations state that some large retailers will provide a vital takeback service.

However, we are very concerned about recent reports of one large supermarket possibly cancelling online shopping deliveries to get out of offering a takeback service.

If this is the case, it is likely other supermarkets will follow suit which will isolate more people with visual impairment from the scheme.

“For those who are able to shop in person, we are also concerned about how someone with visual impairment will be able to identify what bottles are included in the scheme and how will they be able to operate the reverse vending machine.

Will they be required to scan the bottles manually? It is essential the codes are in large print and have a tactile marker to indicate where they are on the bottle.

We feel it is a necessity that reverse vending machines should include audio instructions and large print on the screen.

The test machines which are currently in some shops around the country have none of these unfortunately.

As it stands just now, the Bottle Deposit Return Scheme just does not work for blind or partially sighted people.

Craig Spalding, chief executive, Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans.