Islay community building funding boost

A £2.2m project to create a new community building and better visitor services at Port Ellen on Islay has gained up to £353,808 investment from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

The investment completes the funding package for the project by South Islay Development (SID), which will support at least three part-time jobs.

As with a number of rural areas across the Highlands and Islands, Islay faces challenges in retaining its resident population.

SID was established in 2011 as a charitable company to manage community assets, improve recreational facilities, and advance community development and population resilience.

The group’s projects so far have included the creation of pontoons and showers at Port Ellen, in partnership with Port Ellen Harbour Association.

SID’s acquisition in 2014 of the Port Ellen Filling Station saved it from closure.

The organisation has also co-ordinated a number of community events and activities, including resilience and recovery activity throughout the pandemic, and is pursuing childcare provision for working parents.

The new community building will be built on a site where the community’s previous, well-used Pavilion once stood before it was condemned and demolished.

It will be fully accessible and include a multi-function space that can be extended into an adjacent community room.

Three smaller rooms will be available to rent for commercial use, and a kitchen/bakery, with café area will be leased to a third-party operator. The building will also include toilets, a plant room and storage space for local sports clubs.

Eight new motorhome pitches will be created alongside existing ones to make 12 in total.

The project will include a WC block, with shower and laundry facilities. There will be improved waste disposal, recycling facilities and two EV charging points.

The project design includes low carbon features, such as an air source heat pump and solar panels.

Morag Goodfellow, HIE area manager for Argyll and the Islands, said: “Community management and development of local assets is vital to the resilience and prosperity of our more remote and fragile areas. This initiative by South Islay Development is a great example.”

Chairman of South Islay Development, Patrick McGrann, said: “Ten years in the making; the SID team has worked valiantly with the support of HIE to finally construct a new community building, improve the playing field’s facilities and expand the motorhome area within the community-owned Port Ellen Playing Fields.

“These developments will benefit the local community by providing a much needed community building to be the centre for local events focused on the Playing Fields.

“The children’s playpark is to be upgraded to enhance an already well-used area for the growing number of children on Islay.

“The motorhome area will offer increased overnight stay facilities to reduce the congested centre of our village in the tourist season, and our local economy will be enhanced by the provision of new employment opportunities.

“We look forward to the completion of this project for our community.”