What do you think of your local play park?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Would you like to see equipment replaced in your local council-managed play park?

Does your park need enhanced safety features including softer ground surfaces and is your play park suitable for everyone to enjoy?

These are just some of the questions Argyll and Bute Council is asking in a new consultation to determine where funding should be spent on local play parks.

The consultation is available on the council website – www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/consultations/play-park-funding – and is open until July 14 2023.

In 2022, the Scottish Government confirmed a five-year funding package for the Renewal of Play Parks to all Scottish Local Authorities. Argyll and Bute will receive £938,000 to cover 28 council managed play parks. The funding is specifically for renewing play parks and not for creating new facilities.

There are 28 play parks listed that require attention. The council will divide funding between all its play parks and is looking to find out what the priorities are for each one. A list of all play parks can be viewed on the council website.

The funding would allow an average of £33,500 spend on each play park, depending on the condition as some may require more upgrades than others.

“Although £938,000 may seem like a substantial amount of money, please note the average cost of play equipment below: spring seesaw – £2,000, climbing net – £11,000, swing frame – £5,000,” said a council spokesperson, adding: “These basic costs do not include any groundwork improvements.”

As part of the consultation, the council is asking all play park users, community councils, disability forums and school pupils to consider priorities for their local park to help inform funding.

The priorities include: renewing equipment – replacing damaged equipment with new; access for all – making equipment user-friendly for all abilities; and enhanced safety features – softer ground surfaces and railings.

“Play is an important part of children’s health and wellbeing and we recognise the need to manage outdoor spaces to enable young people to socialise and have fun,” said Councillor Andrew Kain, policy lead for roads and infrastructure.

“We welcome funding from the Scottish Government and share their commitment that children should have access to quality play in their own community.

“We would love to hear from you on what we can do to improve your local council managed play park. It would be great to be able to deliver everything communities would like but the limited funding we have means we have to prioritise where to allocate resources.

“Please get in touch via our online form and help shape access to play for many generations to come.”

CAPTION:

Would you like to see equipment replaced in your local council-managed play park? 50_c12lochendplaypark01