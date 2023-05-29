Shinty round-up – June 2 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup – second round

Southern Section

Glasgow Mid Argyll 3 Oban Celtic 0

Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup finalists Glasgow Mid Argyll have saved their best form for the cup competitions this season and they overcame a young Oban Celtic side 3-0 in their 3pm throw up at Peterson Park.

GMA wore an especially commissioned set of strips to mark the 50th anniversary of their 1973 Camanachd Cup win when they beat Kingussie 4-2 at Fort William.

Peter Currie returned for Oban Celtic as did Dylan Cooke following his outing for the second team a week earlier.

Oban Celtic hadn’t played for seven weeks and they fell behind when Calum McLay scored a great solo goal on 28 minutes. McLay took the ball down and, from a very tight angle, he riffled it into the top corner of the net, giving the keeper no chance.

The second half was only a minute old when Calum McLay went shoulder to shoulder with Robert Macintyre on the edge of the D and with Macintyre stumbling, McLay passed the ball into the bottom corner of the goal.

Jamie McFadyen scored GMA’s third on 52 minutes. The ball was played to the back post and, on his forehand, McFadyen just drove the ball low into the net.

Celtic keeper Iain MacFarlane made several good saves during the course of the game.

Kingussie 4 Newtonmore 1

Holders Kingussie beat neighbours Newtonmore for the second time this season, winning 4-1 in their 3pm throw up at the Dell.

Oban Camanachd W/O v Aberdour

Mowi South Division 1 side Aberdour confirmed on Friday afternoon that they were unable to field a team for their second round tie against Oban Camanachd at Mossfield so the Oban side went straight into Monday’s quarter-final draw.

Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup – second round

Section 3

Kilmallie 2 Kilmory 0

The Kilmallie seconds are through to the next round after beating Kilmory 2-0 at the Canal Parks.

Kilmory went into this tie as Mowi South Division 2 leaders, and they were yet to suffer defeat.

Kilmallie are third in Mowi North Division 2 and they took the lead through Ryan MacLeod on 25 minutes whilst Graham Mitchell made it 2-0 on 35 minutes.

Kilmory had the wind in the second half but couldn’t make that advantage count and Kilmallie were deserved winners.

Kilmallie now welcome their Skye Camanachd counterparts in the quarter-finals.

Mowi South Division 1

Glasgow Mid Argyll 3 Ballachulish 0

The Glasgow Mid Argyll second team beat Ballachulish 3-0 in their noon throw up at Peterson Park.

Balla’ were without the suspended Finlay MacMahon and they played out a goalless first half against their hosts.

GMA’s Duncan Mitchell broke the deadlock on 57 minutes and late goals from Angus MacInnes on 76 minutes and Ross Brown on 87 minutes rounded off the 3-0 win.

Mowi South Division 2

Bute 1 Strachur-Dunoon 0

The Bute second team climb above Strachur-Dunoon following their 1-0 win in their noon throw up at the Meadows.

Neil McKirdy scored the only goal of the game on 39 minutes whilst young Bute keeper Stewart Stirling saved a penalty.

Glasgow Mid Argyll to host cup final

Glasgow Mid Argyll are set to defend the Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup on home territory next month.

GMA, the holders and 12 times winners of the trophy, will face Oban Camanachd, who have won the cup 20 times, at Peterson Park, Yoker, on Saturday, June 24, with a 4pm throw-up.

The Glasgow side reached the final after a thrilling 5-5 draw with Kyles Athletic, going through after a penalty shoot-out, while Oban beat Inveraray 4-0 in their semi-final. GMA were 5-2 down to Kyles at one stage in their semi, but fought back with two goals in the last ten minutes to draw level and force penalties.

The Celtic Society Cup, sponsored by Scottish Sea Farms for the fifth year, is second only to the Camanachd Cup in prestige, and is open to all senior clubs in the South District.

The match will be broadcast live on both BBC Alba and Radio nan Gaidheal.

Before the game the final of the McQuiston Cup for under-17s will be played at the same venue.

The Celtic Society Cup is the oldest in shinty, having been established in 1879.