Scottish Series 2023 winners

At the end of a weekend of challenging conditions and fierce racing, the Impala 28 Arcade sailed by Jack Aitken was named overall winner of Scottish Series 2023.

Arcade, finished the series with five firsts, a second and a third. They discarded the third, to end the event on five points, taking their class win as well as the prestigious title of Scottish Series champions.

IRC Class 1 was taken by veteran campaigner Jonathan Anderson sailing El Gran Senor.

IRC Class 2 and RC 35 Scottish Championship was won by Banshee sailed by Charles Frize.

Scottish Series Chairman Jamie McGarry said: “This has been an absolutely fantastic weekend of racing.

“It has been so good to be back in Tarbert. Scottish Series is an incredibly important event and we’re delighted to have worked with our sponsors and Tarbert Enterprise Company, together with Tarbert Harbour Authority to deliver a world-class series.

“As well as our sponsors and supporters I’d like to thank all the crews who worked so hard to put on a great show on the water and the wider community of Tarbert who welcomed us with open arms. Roll on Scottish Series 2024.”

Alongside the overall Scottish Series trophy, the well-attended prizegiving, which took place in the Marquee at Tarbert Harbour, saw the following crews pick up some coveted Scottish Series silverware:

The Bell Lawrie Belfast Cup – Argento: The Tunnocks Cup – Micky Finn IV; The Clyde Bowl – Micky Finn IV; The Crawford McInnes Trophy – Griogair MacFarlane – Tata; The La Rochelle Trophy – St Bridget; The Vanora Cup – Micky Finn IV; The Anchor Hotel Trophy – Mayrise; The Saturn Sails Trophy – Arcade; The St George Bowl – Banshee; The Causeway Cup – Something Else; The McIver Salver – Banshee; Valhalla of Ashton Salver – Geoff Crowley; The Scottish Series Trophy – Arcade; ICC Decanter – Peter Edmond;

This year’s Scottish Series ran from May 26-29 2023 in Tarbert, Loch Fyne. For full results visit https://www.halsail.com/Result/Public/72209?EventID=4198