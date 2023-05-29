Camanachd Cup quarter finals draw

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The draw for the quarter finals of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup took place on Monday morning.

The draw took place at Inverness Castle with a view to the 100th anniversary of the first Camanachd Cup final in the city this September at Bught Park.

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup 2023, quarter finals July 8:

GMA v Oban Camanachd; Caberfeidh v Kingussie; Beauly v Kinlochshiel; Kyles/Bute v Lovat

Steven MacKenzie, Camanachd Association president, said: “There are a lot of exciting ties, with a tricky away tie in store for 2022 finalists Lovat against either Kyles Athletic or Bute.

“Beauly and Caberfeidh will each be looking to repeat the success they had earlier this season against Kinlochshiel and Kingussie respectively, while there is certain to be a south team in the semi finals as Oban Camanachd travel to Peterson Park to play GMA.”

Tulloch Homes managing director Sandy Grant said: “We’re delighted to continue our support of the Camanachd Cup and look forward to the upcoming quarter-final matches. Shinty is an important part of the Scottish sporting heritage and we’re proud to be able to play a role in helping to keep it thriving.”

Tickets for the 2023 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final are available at www.shinty.com/tickets and are 33 per cent off for a limited time only.