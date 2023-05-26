Trust helps out Scouts ahead of Nepal trip

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mid Argyll’s Scout group were given a four-figure boost ahead of their summer trip to Nepal with a cheque from the Argyll and Bute Trust.

Kenny MacLeod presented five of the 19th Argyll Scouts, who are Lochgilphead-based and cover the Mid Argyll region, with a cheque for £2,000 towards their preparations for the Himalayan voyage.

While there, the group will be based in the capital Kathmandu and will work on school renovation projects, including in areas damaged by the country’s devastating 2015 earthquake.

The working visit, facilitated through Projects Abroad, includes installing new girls’ toilet blocks in schools, to make it possible for girls to go to school with access to their own facilities.

Anya Gritten, one of the scouts, talked about their hopes for the trip.

He said: “A lot of girls don’t go to school because the buildings don’t have the toilet facilities, so it will be good to feel like we are making a positive difference to other young people’s lives while we’re there.”

Fellow Scout Sam Anderson said: “It’s exciting to be going somewhere completely different.”

Speaking on behalf of the trust, Mr MacLeod said: “All the trustees and representatives at the trust are excited to be sponsoring the trip of 15 Scouts and four leaders to Nepal this summer.

“We are certain that they will remember this trip for the rest of their lives and that they will come back pleased that they have visited and helped a country and community on the other side of the world.

“The trust primarily helps young people to fulfil their potential and their dreams.

“We are certain that the Scouts will come back home satisfied that they have achieved all their goals.”

Barbara Gritten, who is on the 19th Argyll Scouts’ committee, said: “We would like to thank Kenny and the Argyll and Bute Trust for their generous donation.

“This is a first trip so far from home for many of the group and a lot of preparation has already gone in ahead of the voyage, including getting the necessary vaccinations for travel to Nepal.”