Thought for the Week, May 26 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Earlier this month, a marathon was run in Leeds to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND).

It was organised by former rugby league player Kevin Sinfield, a close friend of his former teammate Rob Burrows, who had been diagnosed with MND in 2019.

In the race, Kevin wheeled Rob around the whole course and as they came to the finishing line, he lifted Rob out of the wheelchair and carried him over the finishing line. A very moving image.

There was a similar picture some years ago at the Olympics when the British sprinter Derek Redmond collapsed to the ground with a torn hamstring 50 metres from the finish of the 400 metres semi-final.

Desperate to finish, he struggled to his feet. Just then, a figure came down from the crowd and ran up to him. This was his father, Jim, who then helped his son to walk the last few metres to the finishing line.

These are wonderful examples of great love in action towards Rob and Derek in their time of need. And just as Rob and Derek were helpless to make it to the finish on their own, so we are all helpless to find our way to God.

But in God’s great love for us, he sent his only Son, Jesus, into this world. He came on a rescue mission to bring us back to God.

Jesus alone is our hope for heaven. As he said: “I am the way… No-one comes to the Father except through me.”

We need to trust him to carry us to the finishing line of life and to the place he has prepared for us in heaven.

Campbeltown Free Church.