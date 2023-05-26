Tarbert’s Seafood ‘Royal Family’ crowned

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert village has seen its share of royalty down the centuries, from Vikings to Scots and the modern-day Windsors.

Another ‘royal family’ was crowned last Friday night ahead of the Tarbert Seafood Festival.

Kayleigh Hawthorn is the 2023 Seafood Queen and she will be accompanied by her princesses Maisy Stewart and Esmée MacDougall.

As is customary, the announcement was made at the Princess Disco, where the newly appointed ‘royals’ found themselves facing the cameras for the first time.

This is just the start of their official engagements as this year’s festival promises a packed programme of family-friendly fun.

This year’s Tarbert Seafood Festival will take place from July 1-2.