Tarbert football returns next season

Tarbert AFC will have a place to play for season 2023-24 after the club gained entry to a Saturday amateur league.

The Dookers are back in the amateur ranks and form part of the Greater Glasgow Premier League’s (GGPL) Division Three – a change from their previous league ‘home’.

A spokesperson explained: “Despite having been members of the Scottish Amateur FL (SAFL) for more than 35 years, it seemed to count for nothing when our club secretary advised the SAFL that they would be able to return to league duties in 2023-24.

“Despite retaining their membership of the SAFL, Tarbert AFC were not offered a position following the SAFL’s merging with the Central Scottish AFL.

“We then applied to the GGPL, where Bruce MacNab, club secretary, and team manager Chris McArthur attended an interview process, which went very well, and the club’s admittance to the league was confirmed by GGPL secretary Iain Marshall.

“The players and management are naturally delighted to have been accepted into such a forward thinking league as the GGPL and can’t wait for the new season to start.

“The boys have been training for the past six weeks in the hope that amateur football would return to the village.

“They train on a Tuesday night at the Astro at 8pm, with new manager Chris McArthur and coach Bill MacFarlane welcoming anyone interested in playing next season.

“With financial costs of running the team on the increase, the club would welcome any local business who would like to help out in whatever way with some sponsorship.”

Tarbert AFC were forced to pull out of the SAFL in September 2022 after being unable to field enough players to continue.