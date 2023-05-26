Showcase of skill at shinty festival
Kilmory/Dunadd Camanachd held a successful shinty festival at the club’s home pitch of MacRae Park on Sunday.
The two-hour festival started with small sided games for all primary school-age players from clubs across the region, from Inveraray, Kilmartin/Craignish and Taynuilt.
After the youth shinty showcase, the club held a shinty taster match to encourage new players to the game and to encourage any interested try-outs to come along to Kilmory/Dunadd in future.
A Kilmory/Dunadd spokesperson said: “Thanks to all teams for travelling and taking part, to the sandwich makers and everyone who helped out on the day to make the festival a success.
“We would also like to thank Renewable Parts for sponsoring our primary shinty strips and to Real Good Dental Company for sponsoring our new inflatable shinty goals.”