Showcase of skill at shinty festival

The Kilmory/Dunadd players who had a great time at the shinty festival on Sunday May 21.

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Already a subscriber?
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
Subscribe Now

Kilmory/Dunadd Camanachd held a successful shinty festival at the club’s home pitch of MacRae Park on Sunday.

The two-hour festival started with small sided games for all primary school-age players from clubs across the region, from Inveraray, Kilmartin/Craignish and Taynuilt.

After the youth shinty showcase, the club held a shinty taster match to encourage new players to the game and to encourage any interested try-outs to come along to Kilmory/Dunadd in future.

A Kilmory/Dunadd spokesperson said: “Thanks to all teams for travelling and taking part, to the sandwich makers and everyone who helped out on the day to make the festival a success.

“We would also like to thank Renewable Parts for sponsoring our primary shinty strips and to Real Good Dental Company for sponsoring our new inflatable shinty goals.”

Players from across Argyll who took part in the shinty festival.

 