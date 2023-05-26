Second bite for champ angler Andrew

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Ardrishaig angler Andrew Jamieson landed a double whammy in a nail-biting shore competition in the Highlands.

Andrew, a member of Loch Fyne Sea Angling Club, not only won the league match in Fort William, but scooped the overall championships in impressive style.

The competition could have gone either way, with Andrew and brother Robbie sitting on equal points heading into the final shore event of the season.

The fishing gods were on Andrew’s side however, and he emerged victorious over his fellow anglers and closest rival Robbie.

This league win added vital points to the overall results which catapulted Andrew into championship position, 88 points ahead of Robbie, who had to settle for runner-up spot on his first year fishing with the club.

The 2023 shore calendar casts off on June 3 at the Windsock, Loch Etive, and Andrew will be pulling out all the stops to retain his winning streak and hold on to the Fyne Electrical Quaich.