Photograph of the week – May 26, 2023
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Earlier this year Alan Frew took this photo of the first colours of spring coming through as the gorse bloomed.
“Gorse may be a weed, but it can also be beautiful, as this photo in Carsaig bay, Tayvallich hopefully shows – with the added ingredient of two graceful swans in the background,” he said. The photo was taken on his Nikon D7200, 18-300 lens, with a polarising filter.
If you have a photograph you would like to share, send it to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk with your details and where the image was taken.