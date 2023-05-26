Letter urges car park charge rethink

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Community councillors in Mid Argyll have sent an open letter to Scotland’s forestry body asking it rethink its introduction of parking charges in the region.

Furnace Community Council wrote to Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) last week to demand a rethink of the forestry body’s decision to introduce vehicle parking charges at some of its sites, which came into force on May 1.

The letter, from Furnace CC’s Mark Boston, to FLS’s chief executive Simon Hodgson, said: “Several residents have expressed their concerns about the Forestry and Land Scotland’s recent implementation of car parking fees at many of the car parks in our area.

“Given that Forestry and Land Scotland is the largest provider of outdoor recreation opportunities in Scotland it now seems that residents will have to pay to walk their dog, go for a cycle ride, or take the children out to appreciate nature on land that is actually in public ownership.”

At a recent community council meeting members said the charges contradicted the FLS’s own mission statement to have more people participating in and benefitting from access to Scotland’s forest and land.

“There were a broad number of concerns highlighted including the hazards caused by parking outside of the payment zone, i.e. on the main road,” stated the letter.

“I remind you a number of these areas will be on the notorious A82 and A83 roads.

“Other concerns voiced were around the whole issue of mental and physical health, both having been on an escalated downward trajectory following the pandemic.

“Points were also raised that this is yet another example of those on the lowest incomes being hit disproportionately by the introduction of these charges.

“In the light of the above concerns we ask that Forestry and Land Scotland review its policy, and at least offer free annual passes to residents of Argyll to encourage them to enjoy and benefit from access to Scotland’s forests and land.

“Finally, at a time when the growth and number of wind farm developments is ever-increasing and developers are keen to work with and support local community-based initiatives in order to enhance the lives and wellbeing of both residents and the wider community, we cannot see why Forestry and Land Scotland cannot collaborate with Foundation Scotland in order to ensure that the provision of free parking is maintained to allow visitors to enjoy a walk, cycle, or a day out with their children.”

FLS (West) regional visitor services manager, Robbie Layden, previously said of the charge introduction: “Looking after all of our visitor destinations – especially those that are most visited – does place increasing demands on our resources.

“We have already delayed the introduction of parking charges by a couple of years but unfortunately we can’t postpone it any longer. Like any organisation, we have to balance the books and ensure our visitor sites are managed sustainably to keep them in good repair.

“The modest daily fee at some of our destinations, together with the income from annual passes, helps relieve the pressure on the local teams that work to maintain them.”