Aileen’s amazing Argyll – May 2023

Talented landscape photographer Aileen Gillies has agreed to pick some of her photos from her travels around Argyll each month and share them with our readers.

It was during lockdown from the Covid-19 pandemic that the already keen Lochgilphead amateur photographer really picked up her camera and started taking many photos around Mid Argyll.

Now she has expanded her travels to the rest of Argyll and following the printing of her first calendar to raise funds for the Macmillan Unit at Mid Argyll Hospital in 2020, Aileen now has five calendars for 2024 that cover many areas and subjects – see www.aileengilliesphotography.co.uk

And she has not stopped raising funds for the Macmillan Unit with her efforts reaching in excess of £10,600 so far.