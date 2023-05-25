Skipinnish to play festive gigs in Oban and Dunoon

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Celtic music powerhouse Skipinnish are returning to their Argyll heartland this December to perform a weekend of festive gigs in Oban and Dunoon.

The band announced today, Thursday May 24, that they will be playing Dunoon’s Queen’s Hall on December 8 and Oban’s Corran Halls the following night, December 9. Tickets for the festive events go on sale tomorrow, Friday May 26, at 9am.

Skipinnish will be making sure their hits, such as The Island, Alive, Walking on the Waves, Last of the Hunters, December and many others are on the set lists, as this will be the first time they have performed in the towns for many years. The gigs will also be an opportunity for audiences to hear many of the band’s new songs live for the first time.

The event will also include their powering bagpipe-led tune sets which are known to get crowds jumping.

Chart-topping Skipinnish is a dominant force in Scotland’s music scene and regularly sells out venues across the UK and beyond. Returning to perform in Argyll is hugely significant for the band, who started out playing across west coast towns and villages when they were formed 24 years ago and where much of their music is based.

Announcing the festive gigs, the band is looking forward to getting Oban and Dunoon singing and dancing into the winter nights in December.

Founder member Angus MacPhail said: “It has been far too long since we’ve played Oban and Dunoon.

“These west coast towns are two of our very favourite places to play and especially at the time of year when everyone is really getting into the festive spirit. A weekend of gigs in our heartland will be immense and we can’t wait!”

He added: “Our music is entirely influenced by our Wwest coast upbringing and roots, so going back to where it all began is hugely important for us. We know the Argyll folk will be in good voice and ready to raise the roof with us.”

Support acts and special guests for both nights will be announced in due course.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.skipinnish.com