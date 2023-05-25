Enquiries continue after A85 crash
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
Enquiries are continuing into yesterday’s crash that shut the A85 near Dalmally.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended a serious crash involving a lorry and a motorcycle on the A85 near Dalmally, around 2.30pm on Wednesday, 24 May, 2023.
“The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended, but fully re-opened around 8.50pm.
“Enquiries remain ongoing.”