Enquiries continue after A85 crash

Enquiries are continuing into yesterday’s crash that shut the A85 near Dalmally.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended a serious crash involving a lorry and a motorcycle on the A85 near Dalmally, around 2.30pm on Wednesday, 24 May, 2023.

“The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended, but fully re-opened around 8.50pm.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”