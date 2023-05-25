CARS work motors on in Lochgilphead

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The revamp of Lochgilphead town centre continues apace through the Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS).

Work will begin next week on a £334,000 project to preserve the heritage of another historic building in Lochgilphead.

The building at 3-17 Colchester Square is the second major project to benefit from funding from the Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS).

The funding package also includes a Private Sector Housing Grant (PSHG).

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: “Contractors will carry out extensive repairs to the building’s exterior, including a partial re-slating of the roof, replacement of lead work, replacement of gutters and down pipes and work on the chimney stacks.

“To maintain public safety whilst the work is taking place, the car parking bays in front of the building will not be available to vehicles.

“To maintain easy access to the shops, contractors will install a temporary pavement in front of the scaffold.”

Work continues at the CARS project’s two remaining ‘priority buildings’ in the town, at 2-4 and 6-10 Argyll Street.

The council’s spokesperson added: “The project team is continuing to support the private owners of these buildings to plan for full communal repair projects starting in spring 2024.”

Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead for economic growth and communities, said: “We are committed to regenerating our town centres and to preserving the area’s built heritage.

“Once complete, these works at Colchester Square will not only give a welcome boost to the area in terms of visual appeal; they will help to conserve another, important historic building in the area for decades to come.

“Throughout the six-year CARS project, students from UHI Argyll and Lochgilphead High School will benefit from the delivery of traditional and construction skills training.

“This is a really important part of the overall scheme, and will hopefully encourage our young people to consider a career in construction.”

The CARS programme is joint funded by Argyll and Bute Council and Historic Environment Scotland (HES), and focuses on the regeneration of historic buildings as well as promotion of traditional skills training and community engagement.

The aim of the programme is to safeguard Lochgilphead’s built-heritage by supporting property owners to return their buildings and shopfronts to a good state of repair and boost the town centre’s visual and visitor appeal.