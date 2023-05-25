Announcements – May 26, 2023

BIRTH

McCORMICK – Alan and Claire are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son Ruaridh George David on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital Paisley. A grandson for David and Wilma McCormick and George and Lynda Harvey. Both families are delighted.

DEATH

ARMOUR – Suddenly but peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on May 22, 2023, Isobel Armour, in her 80th year, dearly beloved wife of Peter Armour, much loved mum of Douglas and Gillian, mother-in-law of Vee, loving granny of Aran and an adored sister and aunt. Isobel’s funeral will take place on Monday, May 29, 2023 at 12.30 pm in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.00pm travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Isobel along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Campbeltown Hospital.

HARVEY – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on May 20, 2023, Eileen Harvey, in her 81st year, 5 Pensioners Row and formerly of Meadowburn, Campbeltown. Dearly beloved mum of David, mother-in-law of Eileen, much loved sister of Margaret, Mary, Edward, William and Elizabeth and a loving aunt. Eileen’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1.00pm in the Salvation Army Citadel, Campbeltown. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Salvation Army, Campbeltown. A cremation service will be held in Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, June 1, at 1.15 pm. All family and friends are invited to attend either service. Eileen requested that anyone attending her funeral wear bright colours.

JOHNSON – On May 16, 2023, peacefully at home, Anne Lowe Johnson, nee MacDonald, aged 69 years, beloved wife of James Johnson and a dearly loved sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium, on May 25, followed by a celebration of Anne’s life at Tarbert Free Church.

McAUSLAN – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital on May 18, 2023, Catherine Cameron McAuslan (Catriona) in her 93rd year, of Cornaigbeg, Kilmartin. Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother of Margaret and Dugald, respected mother-in-law of Tom and Linda. Dear nene of James, Douglas, Alison and Patricia and proud great nene of Ava and Josh. Funeral service was held in Cardross Crematorium on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, followed by a Memorial Service in Kilmartin.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT

CAMERON – John, Ann, Lewis and Eilidh thank all relatives and friends for their kindness and support following the sad loss of Alan. Sincere thanks for cards, visits, flowers, baking and meals which were all very much appreciated. Thank you to the staff at Hamilton Ross Group Bishopton, to the Cladich Fold of Highland Cattle, to Alan’s many friends from Oatridge and Barony Colleges, the Highland Cattle Society, and the local and wider community. Thank you to Rev Dorothy Wallace for support and comforting services. Stan Lupton for his sensitivity and support with funeral arrangements, and the George Hotel for refreshments. Finally, thank you to everyone who attended the church and graveside. The retiral collection totalled £3650 which will be split between the Inveraray Christmas Lights Fund and RSABI.

WHYATT – The family of the late Brian Whyatt would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kindness and support shown during our recent bereavement, we have been overwhelmed by the number of cards, letters and messages of support. We wish to express our sincere thanks to the carers from Carr Gomm and Macmillan and Marie Curie nurses for their care and compassion for Brian especially in the last months of his life. We would also like to say a special thank you to all the Doctors, and all members of staff of Tarbert Medical Centre for their dedicated care. Our thanks to Sheena Johnston for her comforting words and funeral service. Thanks also to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors Ltd for compassionate and professional handling of the funeral arrangements. Finally, thank you to all those who attended Brian’s funeral and donated very generously to Carr Gomm and Macmillan Cancer Support.

MEMORIAM

MCDOUGALL – In loving memory of our beloved mother and granny, Mary McDougall, who passed away May 27, 2010. Always in our thoughts.

– Donald, Sandra, Joe, Jem, Katie and Alisdair.