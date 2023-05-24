Two vehicle crash closes A85 at Dalmally

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A traffic collision involving two vehicles has shut the A85 trunk road near Dalmally.

Police officers have closed the road near its junction with the A819 Inveraray road after the incident occurred at approximately 3pm on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A crash involving a van and motorbike has shut the A85 near Dalmally. Diversions are in place after Police Scotland received a report of the crash around 2.30pm today

“Emergency services are in attendance. The road is currently closed at the junction of the A819 and the A85.

“For anyone travelling southbound the diversion is along the A819 and for those travelling northbound it is along the A82.”

A 56-mile diversion route has been put in place, with traffic advised to use the A83 Rest & Be Thankful and A819 roads instead.