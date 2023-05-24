MP urges people to makes voices heard in fight against HPMAs

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Brendan O’Hara MP has urged his constituents to leave the Scottish Government “in absolutely no doubt as to the strength of feeling that exists across Argyll and Bute on the issue of HMPAs [Highly Protected Marine Areas]”.

In a letter targeted at those living on the islands and in the area’s fishing communities, the MP for Argyll and Bute seized upon comments made by First Minister Humza Yousaf in which he and Mairi Gougeon, the cabinet secretary for rural affairs, land reform and islands, suggested that where a community “vehemently opposed” them, HPMAs would not be imposed.

Mr O’Hara, who has been an outspoken critic of the plan to introduce HPMAs on the west coast of Scotland, has urged his constituents to make their opinion on the proposals known to the Scottish Government, by contacting his office directly to have their views collated and shared with Holyrood ministers.

Speaking as the first of his 11,000 letters were due to arrive, Mr O’Hara said: “I am pleased and encouraged that both the first minister and the cabinet secretary have indicated a willingness to listen to and be guided by the people who will be most affected by these HPMAs, should they go ahead.”

He added: “We have been given an opportunity to make sure that our voice is heard. It is essential that the people of Argyll and Bute speak out now and leave the government in absolutely no doubt as to the dire economic and social consequences that HPMAs would bring to our already economically fragile communities.”