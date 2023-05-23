Youngsters show off rugby skills at Etive Dalriada

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Etive Vikings Rugby Club welcomed primary school aged players from Lochaber RFC, Mid Argyll RFC and Oban Lorne RFC for the fifth round of the Dalriada Summer Series on Sunday.

It was perfect conditions for rugby at the Taynuilt Sportsground, with enough of a breeze to keep the midges at bay.

There was also a special visitor in attendance, with The Doddie Weir Cup arriving for the event and all the squads having the opportunity to get photos with it and receive a headband from the My Name5 Doddie Foundation.

In the P4/5 Competition Oban were the dominant team, winning all of their games on the day and scoring an impressive 16 tries across their games.

Mid Argyll fought off Lochaber to take second spot with the Vikings being pushed into fourth place.

Argyll & Bute rugby development officer, Andrew Johnston, said: “It is great to see the kids improving in their skills and confidence from week to week a testament to the work being done by them and their coaches.”

In the P6/7 competition, Mid Argyll were the dominant force, scoring more than 30 tries on their way to securing the top spot.

It was nip and tuck between Oban and Lochaber as both teams have identical win and loss records, but it was Oban who finished in second place due to a better try scoring difference that pushed Lochaber into third position.

Etive Vikings were again pushed into fourth place, but this didn’t truly reflect the performance of the team – mainly comprised of girls – who went toe to toe with the other squads.

The next Dalriada event is on Saturday June 10 in Campbeltown, before the final Dalriada of the season is held in Lochgilphead on Saturday June 17.