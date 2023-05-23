Police appeal after Dalmally hit and run

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Police Scotland have appealed for information after a hit and run crash on the A819 near Dalmally on Friday May 19.

The crash happened near the junction with the A85 at around 6.15 pm and involved a grey Citroen and a Dacia.

The Citroen vehicle left the scene and the driver of the Dacia was taken to Oban Hospital for treatment.

Constable Stuart Campbell said: “Our enquiries into this crash are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who was in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3519 of 19 May, 2023