Argyll dancers’ take top prize in area finals

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll & Bute was crowned the top area of Highland Dancing in Scotland when they won the 2023 Scottish Area Finals in Oban recently.

It is the first time Argyll & Bute have triumphed in the competition since it was first introduced back in 1994.

The Scottish Area Finals is a spectacular Highland dancing team event to decide the most successful area of Highland Dancing in Scotland.

The event is the only Highland Dancing team event to be held in the world and takes place each year at the Highlands & Islands Music & Dance Festival in Oban.

Scotland has been divided into 17 areas, and each area selects their top six dancers to represent them in the competition.

2023 Results:

1st Argyll & Bute

2nd Lothian

3rd Kingdom of Fife

4th North Aberdeenshire

5th Renfrewshire

6th Dundee & Angus

PIPING

Junior piping results

Class 1: Chanter (under 12 years)

SCALE AND TWO-PART TUNE

Trophy : The Muir Trophy

1st Mairi MacNeil

2nd Robbie Dewar

3rd Jamie Eve MacIntyre

4th Noraidh MacCallum

5th Evan Campbell

6th Mary Blomfield

Class 3: Chanter (12 to 14 years)

MARCH

Trophy : The William Leslie Meikle Memorial Trophy

1st Megan Johnston

2nd Claire Dods

3rd Mara Breslin

4th Cara MacInnes

Frances Shand Kidd trophy awarded to the most promising competitor (not necessarily a prize-winner) in Classes 1, 2 and 3

Alex Ross

Class 4: NOVICE MARCH (under 14 years)

Trophy : Oban Electrical Services

1st William Muirhead

2nd Sasha MacCallum

3rd Alasdair Bullock

4th Calum MacNeil

5th Morla Bruce

6th Finn MacKechnie

The Lodge Earraghaidheal will be awarded to the highest placed Argyll resident in Class 4

Sasha MacCallum

Class 5: GROUND OF A PIOBAIREACHD

(under 15 years)

Trophy : D Watt & Son

1st Arran Brown

2nd Callan Erskine

3rd Alfie Robertson

4th Euan McCracken

The Angus MacLennan trophy will be awarded to the best overall competitor in Events 4 & 5

Arran Brown

Class 6: PIOBAIREACHD (under 15 years)

Trophy : Pipe Dreams

1st Fraser Hamilton

2nd Grace Kelman

3rd Hugh Anderson

4th Ronald MacColl

Class 7: MARCH (under 15 years)

Trophy : The Willie MacCallum Trophy

for March Playing

1st Fraser Hamilton

2nd Rio Arkell

3rd Ronald MacColl

4th Grace Kelman

5th Arran Brown

6th Callan Erskine

Class 8: STRATHSPEY & REEL (under 15 years)

Trophy : The Cameron Family trophy

1st Fraser Hamilton

2nd Grace Kelman

3rd Rio Arkell

4th Callan Erskine

5th Ronald MacColl

6th Mark Hewitt

Class 9: JIG (under 15 years)

Trophy : The Tommy Askew Memorial Trophy

1st Fraser Hamilton

2nd Arran Brown

3rd Callan Erskine

4th Grace Kelman

5th Liam Kennedy

6th Ronald MacColl

The Billy Kirkham Trophy will be awarded to the player with the highest aggregate points in Classes 6, 7, 8 and 9

Fraser Hamilton

Class 10: PIOBAIREACHD

(15 and under 18 years)

Trophies : Angus MacAlister Memorial Quaich

1st Dugald MacKechnie

2nd Murdo Muircroft

3rd Cameron Blue MacPhail

4th Peter MacKay

5th Lewis Maxwell

6th Arran Green

Class 11: MARCH

(15 and under 18 years)

Trophy : The Ryan MacPhail Memorial Trophy

1st Dugald MacKechnie

2nd Murdo Muircroft

3rd Arran Green

4th Logie Johnston

5th Lewis Maxwell

6th Peter MacKay

Class 12: STRATHSPEY & REEL

(15 and under 18 years)

Trophy : Chris Crowe

1st Dugald MacKechnie

2nd Arran Green

3rd Cameron Blue MacPhail

4th Peter MacKay

5th Logie Johnston

6th Lewis Maxwell

Class 13: HORNPIPE & JIG

(15 and under 18 years)

Trophy : Bill Crowe

1st Fergus Dorrington

2nd Calan McGuigan

3rd Lewis Maxwell

4th Arran Green

5th Cameron Blue MacPhail

6th Dugald MacKechnie

The Allan MacInnes Memorial Trophy will be awarded to the player with the highest aggregate in Classes 10, 11, 12 and 13

Dugald MacKechnie

DRUMMING RESULTS

Class 401: March

(4 part – 14 years & under)

Trophy : Royal Bank of Scotland

1st Tommi McAndrew

2nd Rona MacLean

3rd Ben MacMillan

Class 401A: 6/8 March

(14 years & under)

Trophy : Netherlorn Shield

1st Tommi McAndrew

2nd Rona MacLean

3rd Seonaidh Anderson

SENIOR PIPING RESULTS

Class 27: Piobaireachd (Premier/A Grade)

Trophies: 1st Cooper Salver; 2nd Dugald MacColl Memorial

1st Roddy MacLeod

2nd Steven Leask

3rd Darach Urquhart

4th Bill Geddes

Class 27A: Piobaireachd (B Grade)

Trophies: 1st Royal Bank of Scotland; 2nd Walter Drysdale

1st James McPetrie

2nd Cameron May

3rd John MacDonald

4th Luke Kennedy

Class 27B: Piobaireachd (C Grade)

Trophies: 1st Ronald Lawrie Memorial; 2nd Walter Drysdale Memorial

1st Keith Bowes

2nd Kyle Shead

3rd Ross Conner

4th Andrew Orr

Class 28: March, Strathspey and Reel (Premier/A Grade)

Trophies: 1st Reid Family Trophy; 2nd HIMDF

1st Sarah Muir

2nd Roddy MacLeod

3rd Steven Leask

4th Callum Watson

Class 28A: March, Strathspey and Reel (B Grade)

Trophy: Riona T MacInnes

1st Fraser Allison

2nd Angus MacPhee

3rd Luke Kennedy

4th Dan Nevans

Class 28B: March, Strathspey and Reel (C Grade)

Trophy: Fusion Marine

1st Kyle Cameron

2nd Alistair Brown

3rd Kyle Shead

4th Andrew Hutton

The organisers – HIMDF and Netherlorn Piping Society – would like to thank all sponsors:

The Piobaireachd Society

The Competing Pipers Association

The Sports Shop, Oban

John MacAlister Oban) Ltd

Norman MacDonald Builders Ltd, Isle of Mull