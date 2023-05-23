Argyll dancers’ take top prize in area finals
Argyll & Bute was crowned the top area of Highland Dancing in Scotland when they won the 2023 Scottish Area Finals in Oban recently.
It is the first time Argyll & Bute have triumphed in the competition since it was first introduced back in 1994.
The Scottish Area Finals is a spectacular Highland dancing team event to decide the most successful area of Highland Dancing in Scotland.
The event is the only Highland Dancing team event to be held in the world and takes place each year at the Highlands & Islands Music & Dance Festival in Oban.
Scotland has been divided into 17 areas, and each area selects their top six dancers to represent them in the competition.
2023 Results:
1st Argyll & Bute
2nd Lothian
3rd Kingdom of Fife
4th North Aberdeenshire
5th Renfrewshire
6th Dundee & Angus
PIPING
Junior piping results
Class 1: Chanter (under 12 years)
SCALE AND TWO-PART TUNE
Trophy : The Muir Trophy
1st Mairi MacNeil
2nd Robbie Dewar
3rd Jamie Eve MacIntyre
4th Noraidh MacCallum
5th Evan Campbell
6th Mary Blomfield
Class 3: Chanter (12 to 14 years)
MARCH
Trophy : The William Leslie Meikle Memorial Trophy
1st Megan Johnston
2nd Claire Dods
3rd Mara Breslin
4th Cara MacInnes
Frances Shand Kidd trophy awarded to the most promising competitor (not necessarily a prize-winner) in Classes 1, 2 and 3
Alex Ross
Class 4: NOVICE MARCH (under 14 years)
Trophy : Oban Electrical Services
1st William Muirhead
2nd Sasha MacCallum
3rd Alasdair Bullock
4th Calum MacNeil
5th Morla Bruce
6th Finn MacKechnie
The Lodge Earraghaidheal will be awarded to the highest placed Argyll resident in Class 4
Sasha MacCallum
Class 5: GROUND OF A PIOBAIREACHD
(under 15 years)
Trophy : D Watt & Son
1st Arran Brown
2nd Callan Erskine
3rd Alfie Robertson
4th Euan McCracken
The Angus MacLennan trophy will be awarded to the best overall competitor in Events 4 & 5
Arran Brown
Class 6: PIOBAIREACHD (under 15 years)
Trophy : Pipe Dreams
1st Fraser Hamilton
2nd Grace Kelman
3rd Hugh Anderson
4th Ronald MacColl
Class 7: MARCH (under 15 years)
Trophy : The Willie MacCallum Trophy
for March Playing
1st Fraser Hamilton
2nd Rio Arkell
3rd Ronald MacColl
4th Grace Kelman
5th Arran Brown
6th Callan Erskine
Class 8: STRATHSPEY & REEL (under 15 years)
Trophy : The Cameron Family trophy
1st Fraser Hamilton
2nd Grace Kelman
3rd Rio Arkell
4th Callan Erskine
5th Ronald MacColl
6th Mark Hewitt
Class 9: JIG (under 15 years)
Trophy : The Tommy Askew Memorial Trophy
1st Fraser Hamilton
2nd Arran Brown
3rd Callan Erskine
4th Grace Kelman
5th Liam Kennedy
6th Ronald MacColl
The Billy Kirkham Trophy will be awarded to the player with the highest aggregate points in Classes 6, 7, 8 and 9
Fraser Hamilton
Class 10: PIOBAIREACHD
(15 and under 18 years)
Trophies : Angus MacAlister Memorial Quaich
1st Dugald MacKechnie
2nd Murdo Muircroft
3rd Cameron Blue MacPhail
4th Peter MacKay
5th Lewis Maxwell
6th Arran Green
Class 11: MARCH
(15 and under 18 years)
Trophy : The Ryan MacPhail Memorial Trophy
1st Dugald MacKechnie
2nd Murdo Muircroft
3rd Arran Green
4th Logie Johnston
5th Lewis Maxwell
6th Peter MacKay
Class 12: STRATHSPEY & REEL
(15 and under 18 years)
Trophy : Chris Crowe
1st Dugald MacKechnie
2nd Arran Green
3rd Cameron Blue MacPhail
4th Peter MacKay
5th Logie Johnston
6th Lewis Maxwell
Class 13: HORNPIPE & JIG
(15 and under 18 years)
Trophy : Bill Crowe
1st Fergus Dorrington
2nd Calan McGuigan
3rd Lewis Maxwell
4th Arran Green
5th Cameron Blue MacPhail
6th Dugald MacKechnie
The Allan MacInnes Memorial Trophy will be awarded to the player with the highest aggregate in Classes 10, 11, 12 and 13
Dugald MacKechnie
DRUMMING RESULTS
Class 401: March
(4 part – 14 years & under)
Trophy : Royal Bank of Scotland
1st Tommi McAndrew
2nd Rona MacLean
3rd Ben MacMillan
Class 401A: 6/8 March
(14 years & under)
Trophy : Netherlorn Shield
1st Tommi McAndrew
2nd Rona MacLean
3rd Seonaidh Anderson
SENIOR PIPING RESULTS
Class 27: Piobaireachd (Premier/A Grade)
Trophies: 1st Cooper Salver; 2nd Dugald MacColl Memorial
1st Roddy MacLeod
2nd Steven Leask
3rd Darach Urquhart
4th Bill Geddes
Class 27A: Piobaireachd (B Grade)
Trophies: 1st Royal Bank of Scotland; 2nd Walter Drysdale
1st James McPetrie
2nd Cameron May
3rd John MacDonald
4th Luke Kennedy
Class 27B: Piobaireachd (C Grade)
Trophies: 1st Ronald Lawrie Memorial; 2nd Walter Drysdale Memorial
1st Keith Bowes
2nd Kyle Shead
3rd Ross Conner
4th Andrew Orr
Class 28: March, Strathspey and Reel (Premier/A Grade)
Trophies: 1st Reid Family Trophy; 2nd HIMDF
1st Sarah Muir
2nd Roddy MacLeod
3rd Steven Leask
4th Callum Watson
Class 28A: March, Strathspey and Reel (B Grade)
Trophy: Riona T MacInnes
1st Fraser Allison
2nd Angus MacPhee
3rd Luke Kennedy
4th Dan Nevans
Class 28B: March, Strathspey and Reel (C Grade)
Trophy: Fusion Marine
1st Kyle Cameron
2nd Alistair Brown
3rd Kyle Shead
4th Andrew Hutton
The organisers – HIMDF and Netherlorn Piping Society – would like to thank all sponsors:
The Piobaireachd Society
The Competing Pipers Association
The Sports Shop, Oban
John MacAlister Oban) Ltd
Norman MacDonald Builders Ltd, Isle of Mull