Tarbert Friendship Group helps fight fraud

Members of Tarbert Friendship Group are now more scam savvy thanks to Police Scotland.

Community engagement officers visited the group at the Templar Arts and Leisure Centre in Tarbert last week to discuss a number of different types of fraud as part of Shut Out Scammers month of action.

A quiz allowed everyone to consider what they would do in a number of different scam scenarios involving telephone calls, emails and text messages, as well as doorstep callers.

Members of the friendship group gave examples of when they had been targeted previously, which showed that everyone is at risk of fraud and that fraudsters are very much affecting people across Argyll and Bute.

In just over an hour, there was lots of discussion and lots of learning in a relaxed way and everyone said they found the event to be really useful.

“Scammers will target everyone, and they change the type of scams regularly, but this input covers the main methods that scammers use and the way you can protect yourself from this,” said PC Laura Evans who ran the event.

“Our key message is ‘Stop – Challenge – Protect’ and through the scam savvy quiz, we give lots of common scams, how to spot them and how to avoid them.”

Anyone who runs a community group or would like to know more can contact PC Evans by emailing laura.evans@scotland.police.uk for more information.