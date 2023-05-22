Red Star march into cup semi final
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Lochgilphead Red Star turned the pain of losing out on the league title into a positive last Saturday by clinching a semi-final spot in the Jimmy Marshall Cup.
The RJD Brickwork-sponsored side travelled to the Glasgow Green Football Centre to take on Kings Park Rangers for a place in the last four of the Scottish AFL’s league cup, and ran out 3-2 winners, with a hat-trick from Ciaran McPhie.
Despite learning that league rivals Arthurlie had won their final game of the season to clinch the SAFL title by one point from the Ropework Park men, Star ensured they remain in the hunt for silverware.
Star will take on Glynhill Moorcroft at Dunterlie Park, Barrhead, tomorrow (Saturday) for a place in the final, with kick-off at 2pm.