Peter White Cup – round one
Lochgilphead Golf Club gents played the first round of the Peter White Cup at the weekend.
Hitting the top of the leader board after this first round were: 1 Andrew McDonald, 62; 2 Ronnie Kennedy, 63; 3 Graham Dick 64; 4 Raymond Flanagan, 64.
Lochgilphead Golf Club’s Gents’ Open takes place on July 1, with prizes and refreshments. For more information email Graham Dick at g.dick@strath.ac.uk.