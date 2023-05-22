Lochgilphead host but Tarbert lead
Unfortunately the damp drizzly start at Lochgilphead Bowling Club on Saturday was reflected in the host club’s playing in the West Argyll Bowling Association League.
Tarbert once again dominated play in this, the third round of the league, taking the eight points from the four rinks against Lochgilphead and Oban.
Oban took away four points with Lochgilphead not achieving any.
Tarbert also lead the table on 20 points (+ 87 shots); Oban are second with 14 points (+29 shots) and Lochgilphead trail on 2 points (-103 shots).
A spokesperson for Lochgilphead said: “It just wasn’t our day on the playing front, but we tried our best – better luck next time folks.”