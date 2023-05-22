Inveraray win both ties while Kilmory advance to cup semi final

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mowi Premiership

Kyles Athletic 0 Kingussie 2

Kingussie remain two points behind leaders Newtonmore but with two games in hand following their 2-0 win over Kyles Athletic in their 3pm throw up at Tighnabruaich.

Kingussie got off to a great start with Ruaridh Anderson scoring after just two minutes.

Thomas Borthwick’s shot looped onto the goal where Kyles keeper John Whyte saved above his head, hitting the ball high up into the air and as it dropped, Ruaridh Anderson ran in and he knocked the rebound past the goalie and into the net.

Thomas Borthwick doubled Kingussie’s lead just three minutes before the break.

Ruaridh Anderson played a low corner across the face of the goal and Thomas Borthwick ran onto it, just managing to get his club to the ball to send a first-time effort by the keeper.

There was no scoring in the second half.

Caberfeidh 9 Glasgow Mid Argyll 1

Craig Morrison scored an incredible seven times as Caberfeidh brought a four-game losing run to an end when they swept Glasgow Mid Argyll aside 9-1 at Castle Leod.

GMA took the lead straight from the throw up when Cailean MacLeod fired a great strike high into the net.

However, it only took Cabers a couple of minutes to level through Craig Morrison, finishing on his left side following a corner from the left.

Kevin Bartlett put Cabers in front for the first time on 31 minutes, tucking the ball low into the net after Craig Morrison won possession as GMA tried to clear.

Craig Morrison got his second just four minutes later, turning by his marker to get onto Blair Morrison’s dropping ball out of defence and he scored low into the goal from the right of the D.

Caberfeidh scored twice more late in the half with both coming from Craig Morrison.

He completed his hat-trick on 43 minutes, scoring from the left after Blair Morrison had prodded Kevin Bartlett’s cross from the right into his path.

Then, straight from the restart, Morrison swept the ball home from the right of the D to make it 5-1 at the break.

Craig Morrison completed his double hat-trick with goals on 51 and 70 minutes. First, Kevin Bartlett touched on Blair Morrison’s high ball from the right and Craig Morrison finished well at the back post.

He then hammered home from Kevin Bartlett’s free-hit, scoring across the keeper from the right of the D.

Gavin McLauchlin got in on the act, lashing home a cross from the right at the back post on 83 minutes.

It was Craig Morrison’s day, and he took his tally to 19 goals for the season with five minutes to go, sending the ball low into the corner of the net to the goalie’s right from a central position.

Both sides are in Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup action this Saturday with Caberfeidh travelling to Skye and Glasgow Mid Argyll hosting Oban Celtic.

Mowi National Division

Fort William 2 Col-Glen 3

Col-Glen climbed above Fort William in the league after winning 3-2 in their 3pm throw up at An Aird.

This was the first ever meeting between these sides and Fort William got off to a flier with Lewis Clark scoring after just a couple of minutes.

However, Willie MacVicar levelled just three minutes after before Dan MacDonald put the visitors in front on 13 minutes.

There were just a couple of minutes to go until half-time when Lewis Clark scored his second goal of the game to make it 2-2.

Col-Glen hit the front again through Jamie MacVicar on 64 minutes and an excellent defensive display kept Ronnie MacVicar’s side in front through to the final whistle.

Inveraray 2 Strathglass 0

Inveraray beat Strathglass 2-0 in their 3pm throw up at the Winterton.

Inveraray’s Ross MacMillan began a five-match suspension but the home side still went in front through Fraser Watt on just four minutes.

Fraser Watt got his and Inveraray’s second on 39 minutes and that was enough to take the points.

Following the game, Inveraray first team manager Andrew Watt said: “We’re delighted with the result as we reach the half-way point in the league.

“Since losing our opening two league fixtures, we’ve had a run of five games unbeaten; that’s given us a little bit of momentum in the league and it’s important we build on that.

“Today was our 11th game of the season and we haven’t been able to field the same starting 12 for two consecutive matches – so that makes it difficult to build consistency and continuity within the team – but it’s testament to the squads we have for both teams that we’re able to put two teams out week after week.”

Inveraray now has a week off before welcoming Glenurquhart to the Winterton for the quarter final of the Balliemore Cup.

Camanachd Association Single Team Cup – second round

Glengarry W/O v Strachur-Dunoon

Glengarry were given a walk-over when Strachur-Dunoon were unable to field a side for their tie at Craigard. This forfeit still counts as one match against ‘Garry attacker Shaun Nicolson’s two-match suspension.

MKM Building Supplies Oban Bullough Cup – second round

Bute 0 Kilmory 0 (After extra-time – Kilmory won 2-1 on penalties)

A combination of good goal keeping and some spurned chances meant neither the Bute second team nor Kilmory could break the deadlock in their noon throw up at the Meadows so referee Cat Whyte took the tie to a penalty shoot-out.

Kilmory scored from the spot through Steven Gilmour and Euan Gilmour and that was enough to give them a 2-1 shoot-out victory.

Kilmory will face the winners from the tie between the Aberdour seconds and the Glasgow Mid Argyll seconds in the semi-finals.

Kyles Athletic 4 Lochside Rovers 3

Roddy MacColl scored deep into stoppage time as the Kyles Athletic second team edged out Lochside Rovers 4-3 in their noon throw up at Tighnabruaich.

Lochside lost a sloppy goal in the opening minute with Roan MacVicar’s effort deceiving keeper Dougie MacDonald, who was back in the side after a few weeks’ absence.

Jordan Kerr drew Lochside level with an opportunist goal on 19 minutes but the Oban side went into the break 2-1 down through Roddy MacColl’s goal on 24 minutes.

It looked good for Kyles when Roan MacVicar got his second just five minutes after the restart, but Lochside rallied, scoring twice in three minutes through another from Jordan Kerr on 61 minutes and Gavin Stobbart on 64 minutes making it 3-3.

Lochside were the better team after that but just as referee Craig Scott was thinking of taking the tie into extra-time, Roddy MacColl showed his worth as he scored his second goal of the game, three minutes into added time, to win the tie.

Kyles reached the semi-finals where they will face the English Shinty Association but Lochside put up a great fight and 16-year-old Calum MacMillan was outstanding throughout.

Mowi South Division 2

Inveraray 3 Oban Celtic 1

The Inveraray seconds came from behind to beat the Oban Celtic seconds 3-1 in their noon throw up at the Winterton.

Oban Celtic took a four-minute lead through Innes Jackson and his early strike proved to be the only goal of the first half.

Grant Griffin drew Inveraray level on 57 minutes and he went on to complete his hat-trick with goals on 69 and 85 minutes.

Inveraray second team coach Andrew McMurdo was quick to praise his side’s performance after the game.

“We were good today and deserved to win – although that’s not to say there is no room for improvement.

“We started slow and were punished early. Once the second half got under way we improved a lot and we were able to claw the opposition back. Having a few more experienced heads with grant Griffin and Kenny Kirkhope in the team helped massively.”

Inveraray, who have a free week next weekend, now only trail league leaders Kilmory on goal difference but they have played two games more.

(All throw ups were at 2.30pm unless the match reports states differently)