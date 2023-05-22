Glenralloch sees busy weekend of competitions

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It was a busy weekend at Glenralloch with the gents competing on Saturday followed by the ladies on Sunday.

Saturday saw the second round of the Presidents Cup take place which was coupled in with the first round of the John Reid Quaich.

Early starters Craig Barrett and Mickey MacNeill set the pace with Craig returning a level par 66 and Mickey a 71.

From the later starters the Bruces, MacNab and McLean, were next best with 70 and 74 respectively.

In the John Reid Quaich first round, Mickey MacNeill is in first place with a net 60 followed by Bruce McLean on 63 bih and Malcolm McAlpine also on 63.

On Sunday the ladies met for the May Stableford with Laura Henderson taking first place with 39 points, in second place was Joanne Kerr on 36 bih and in third place was Frances Hardie also on 36.

This Saturday there is a Stableford pairs competition which is open to all member classes.

The previous weekend Seona Martin and Laura Henderson won The Columba Pairs

This partnership had proved too strong for the other pairings and they amassed 39 Stableford points to take the trophy.

In second place were Helen Samborek and Sheena Ferguson with 28 points, with Georgie Dickson and Angela Vernel third with 17.