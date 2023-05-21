Ukraine appeal celebrates 15th lorry and generous donation

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A tireless Lochgilphead-based voluntary effort to raise funds and send vital aid to Ukraine recently celebrated another significant landmark.

Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine (MAHU), waved off another lorry of humanitarian aid on Saturday May 6, leaving Coatbridge for the war torn country after a joint effort with the Scot Baby Box Appeal.

This 15th articulated lorry carried aid remaining from MAHU’s previous ‘Santa Lorry’ in January, arriving in Vinnytsia last week.

In a Facebook post, the Scot Baby Box Appeal, said: “A big thank you to everyone that supported the appeal and helped to make this happen, including Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine for collecting, packing, processing and transporting a huge number of donations from their supporters to our hub in Coatbridge.”

This was another momentous moment for Nikki Thompson and Amanda Duffy-Brown, who have coordinated the effort since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, with all their many supporters in Argyll.

The pair have recently been coordinating their efforts from Amanda’s D&D’s Wool and Craft Shop in Lochgilphead and were also blown away earlier this month by a generous donation.

Norma Kirk from Craobh Haven raised £270 for MAHU at her 80th birthday celebration, inviting guests to donate to the appeal instead of buying gifts.

Her husband, Malcolm, also donated a new donation bucket to the appeal and previously donated a generator that was delivered on the Santa Lorry last year.

Ms Thompson said: “The donation blew us away and it’s hard to put it into words when people go out of their way to organise events like that for Ukraine.

“When they told us they were going to go ahead with it, we didn’t expect this amount of money and it was just quite breathtaking.”

The appeal has recently been raising funds through raffles, with the most recent one continuing to raise money for work carried out by two Scottish medical volunteers in Ukraine.

More information about the appeal and their raffle can be found on the Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine Facebook page.