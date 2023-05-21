Rural estates in Argyll host visit by John Lamont MP

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Issues affecting rural businesses and communities in Argyll have been raised with the UK Government during a visit by John Lamont MP to Ardkinglas Estate near Cairndow.

Mr Lamont, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Scotland Office, joined representatives from several estates in the region in a meeting organised by Scottish Land & Estates (SLE), the rural business organisation.

Among the key topics discussed were the continuing problems with the A83 Rest and Be Thankful and the impact it was having on residents and businesses in the area; issues with improving local infrastructure and delays in the planning process; connectivity matters including broadband and connection to the energy grid, and housing shortages affecting families and the workforce.

There was also time for Mr Lamont to participate in a tour of Ardkinglas alongside estate manager Virginia Sumsion, discussing many of the activities the estate is involved in such as agriculture, forestry, hospitality, tourism, community facilities and clean energy, providing social, economic and environmental benefits to the Argyll region and beyond.

The visit comes a short time after new SLE-commissioned research was published by leading economic consultancy BiGGAR Economics demonstrating the contribution of estates to Scotland’s wellbeing economy, generating an estimated £2.4 billion GVA/year for the Scottish economy and supporting approximately 57,300 jobs – around 1 in 10 rural jobs. Estates also provide homes for 13,000 families and land for 14,000 rural enterprises whilst attracting an estimated 5.4 million Scottish residents annually to enjoy the natural environment.

Stephen Young, director of policy at Scottish Land & Estates, said: We are really pleased that Scottish Land & Estates was able to organise the visit by John Lamont MP to Ardkinglas and provide a chance for him to meet and talk to estates who play a vital role in the economy of Argyll.

“Whilst there will be undoubted change for rural Scotland in the next decade, there is a wealth of opportunities ahead to benefit the communities of which these estates are a key part of. Mr Lamont was really engaged with the discussions and we appreciate the time he took to visit and relay these views back to his colleagues in government.”

Mr Lamont said: “I’d like to thank Scottish Land & Estates and Ardkinglas Estate for a very informative tour and discussion about what landowners are doing for the benefit of rural communities, the wider economy, nature, climate and food production. It was also interesting to hear more about specific challenges faced by rural estates and businesses in Argyll and Bute and across Scotland.

“The UK Government is committed to growing our economy as it means healthier businesses, more jobs and more prosperity. We look forward to continuing working with rural Scotland – a sector which is hugely important for the success of Scotland and the wider UK.”

Virginia Sumsion of Ardkinglas Estate said: “Estates can play a key role in developing a positive future for Argyll and its population. There is much to be optimistic about and with the right infrastructure, whether that be transport, digital or energy, we can collectively achieve much more and retain and attract people who want to live in the region. It was good to speak to Mr Lamont about the UK Government’s vision and have the opportunity to outline our priorities as key rural enterprises in Argyll.”