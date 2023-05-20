Debate again raises opposition over HMPAs

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The affect that the hugely controversial Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) proposal could have on West Coast livelihoods has been kept on the Scottish Government’s radar.

Last week Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant led a debate in the Scottish Parliament on HPMAs, reflecting the vehement opposition to the proposals across her region.

Mrs Grant urged the Scottish Government to rethink its proposed policy: “The alarm the government’s approach has caused means that it must revisit this policy.

“To say that it will not impose this where communities are vehemently opposed [as said by First Minister Humza Yousaf] actually ramps up the pressure rather than calms it down.

“Communities now must focus on demonstrating their vehement opposition rather than working with government to try and protect our seas and the livelihoods they support.”

Mrs Grant stressed that the policy had not been built on evidence and that coastal communities were already being punished because of Scottish Government policy that didn’t place communities at its heart.

“The impact that HPMAs could have on fishing are devastating, even on the most sustainable and environmentally friendly forms of fishing.

“We are quoted the success of the No Take Zone in Lamlash Bay, but yet the Clyde Fishermen’s Association which was instrumental in setting up the No Take Zone, tell us that the success is unmeasured.

“There have been no comparative studies to show whether or not the policy has worked.”

Mrs Grant’s motion read: “That the Parliament congratulates Donald Francis (DF) MacNeil, and Skipinnish, on securing a top 10 iTunes download position for their song The Clearances Again; understands that this was achieved just 24 hours after the song’s release; further understands that this song is a protest song, which seeks to raise awareness of the Scottish Government’s proposed Highly Protected Marine Areas; believes that these proposals will ban inshore fishing and all marine activities and impact on the economy of the Highlands and Islands, and notes the view that the Scottish Government should heed the reported concerns and revisit this policy.”

The Minister for Net Zero and Just Transition Màiri McAllan MSP, who was Minister for Environment and Land Reform when the HMPAs were first proposed, responded by congratulating Skipinnish for “capturing the strength of feeling” and said they are still at the drawing board and that they are reviewing the consultation responses.

Mrs Grant said following the debate: “The Scottish Government claim to want to protect the marine environment yet they continue to progress this legislation. No one wants to protect the seas more than the fishing communities who have harvested it for years. The Skipinnish song The Clearances Again highlights that and the deep damage it will do to our rural and island communities.

“This policy desperately needs a re-think and the more this SNP-Green Scottish Government drag their feet, the more infuriated communities will feel.”

Skipinnish’s top 10 song was used as an example of the opposition to HMPAs when the proposal was again debated in the Scottish Parliament. NO_T15_HPMA protest song01_23_Angus MacPhail of Skipinnish-Photo Stephen Kearney of Little Day Productions

Rhoda Grant MSP – stock pic