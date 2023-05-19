“What can we do?” – another leaky roof causes upset

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

What seemed a drip looks to be a raging torrent in Argyll, when it comes to roof damage to affordable housing in the region.

An Ardrishaig resident has been fighting to get the roof above her privately-owned, top-floor flat fixed “for the past six years”.

Last week the Advertiser reported how a block of flats in Tarbert had missed a key renovation deadline after an impasse between separate flat residents – continuing worries for the tenants there over mould, dampness and dilapidation.

This week, more Argyll occupants have contacted the Advertiser asking what they can do to get their roof fixed, with disputes ongoing amongst neighbours over potentially costly repairs.

Bobbie Henderson, who is 84 and lives in a block of six flats in the Ardrishaig’s Victoria Terrace, said impasse in her block means she and neighbours – some in their 90s – are subjected to water ingress in the properties they own, with no prospect, currently, of getting the necessary roof repairs done, having missed an ACHA deadline.

Mrs Henderson said: “Myself and neighbours have had a lot of problems with the roof letting in water and as I am on the top floor, the ingress is causing a lot of damage to the inside of the flat, such as cracks in the walls.

“I am an 84-year-old woman with deteriorating health and I don’t want to spend my twilight years living like this – twilight being an apt word with the daylight coming through the roof.

“It took years to purchase the house only to watch it fall apart around me.

“The title deeds which myself and other property owners in the block have, state that ‘the property is to be maintained in good order, condition and repair, and with good external decoration’.

“After six years, how is this possible? And what can we do?”

Mrs Henderson said that she had also written to Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto’s team to make her representative aware of her and her neighbours’ plight.

Michelle Mundie, ACHA chief executive, which rents out three of the 12 properties in the block, said: “ACHA is not alone in experiencing delays to proposed work, after disagreements due to multiple ownership in a group of properties.

“This is a Scotland-wide problem.

“All we can do as a housing association is provide information to residents about what grants could be available for the work, and why it could be in their interest to agree to repairs being carried out, such as improving the look and feel of the building, and even increasing its value.

“Our officers work really hard to outline those potential benefits, but we cannot act without unanimous agreement.

“There are various reasons why private owners may not want to go ahead with work, such as money worries, not trusting the outcome of the work, or that simply they do not want the hassle – and we cannot force them to go ahead with it.

“Victoria Terrace is slightly different to Oakhill in Tarbert in that the majority of flats are privately owned. ACHA is in the minority in this close, and that puts us on the back foot straight away.

“We have found that one flat owner, for whatever reason, is uncontactable there.

“In the majority of properties we have been able to find unanimous agreement over the works, and we have had some good success stories.

“We may have failed so far, in these cases, to find agreement on the work to be carried out, but we will not give up on the residents in these properties.

“We are here to help people, not to give them a hard time, and we are keen to support residents in securing financial assistance, or alleviating their money worries in other areas such as fuel poverty.”