Tarbert Medical Practice bids a happy retirement to Dr Carina Spink

Tarbert Medical Practice held an open lunch on Wednesday May 10 to wish a fond retirement to Dr Carina Spink.

Dr Spink had served as a general practitioner at the Campbeltown Road practice for the past 20 years.

The end of her two decades of service brought well-wishes from past and present patients and colleagues.

Speaking of her colleague, current GP Dr Sally Darnborough thanked Dr Spink for her dedication to the practice. Owen Gillespie, aged eight, then presented Dr Spink with a basket of flowers and a collection of gift certificates.

Carina’s retirement will involve helping her husband, Ed, promote sustainability practices. The two also plan extended holidays in France.

Practice Manager Anne Howell said: “On behalf of all the staff at Tarbert Medical Practice we wish Carina well in her retirement, and in everything she does next.

“We will miss her greatly.”

Caption: Dr Carina Spink with Owen Gillespie, 8, at Dr Spink’s retirement from Tarbert Medical Practice